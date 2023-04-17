TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Update

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TAAT Global Alternatives Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of TOBAF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

