TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Update

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TAAT Global Alternatives Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of TOBAF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.20.
TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile
