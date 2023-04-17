T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TROW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,103. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.50. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $146.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.