T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Lowered to $98.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.4 %

TROW traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.80. 436,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $146.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.50.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

