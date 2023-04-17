Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Suzuki Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.98. 6,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $110.39 and a 12-month high of $153.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.85.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Suzuki Motor from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

