Susquehanna Raises Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target to $33.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GBX. Stephens increased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $938.45 million, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

