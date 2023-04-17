Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Short Interest Update

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sunwin Stevia International Price Performance
Shares of Sunwin Stevia International stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 68,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,374. Sunwin Stevia International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
About Sunwin Stevia International
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunwin Stevia International (SUWN)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunwin Stevia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunwin Stevia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.