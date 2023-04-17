Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Short Interest Update

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sunwin Stevia International Price Performance

Shares of Sunwin Stevia International stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 68,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,374. Sunwin Stevia International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Sunwin Stevia International alerts:

About Sunwin Stevia International

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunwin Stevia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunwin Stevia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.