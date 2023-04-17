Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) rose 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.77. Approximately 4,669,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 8,739,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Sunrun Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $52,852.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,411,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $52,852.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,411,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,012 shares of company stock worth $4,280,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 40.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 150.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

