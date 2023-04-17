Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.05.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

