Sunesis Advisors LLC Buys 11,548 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Sunesis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Yellow worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Yellow by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yellow by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 221,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yellow by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 483,953 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yellow by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Yellow in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:YELL remained flat at $1.87 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 90,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,854. The firm has a market cap of $96.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.54). Yellow had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.

