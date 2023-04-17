Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$53.31.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$43.60 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$36.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The stock has a market cap of C$57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

