Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Performance

SMMYY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,964. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.