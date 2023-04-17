Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Lowered by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,450,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.12. The stock had a trading volume of 96,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,036. The company has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.48. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $294.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.70.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

