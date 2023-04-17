Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,272,503 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $292.85 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $294.07. The company has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.70.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

