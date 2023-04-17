Strike (STRK) Price Tops $14.33

Strike (STRK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, Strike has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $52.70 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be purchased for $14.33 or 0.00047790 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Strike

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,677,371 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

