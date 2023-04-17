Stride (NYSE:LRN) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.62% from the company’s previous close.
LRN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Stride Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE LRN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,281. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. Stride has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stride
In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Stride
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 402.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Stride by 1,232.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
About Stride
Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.
