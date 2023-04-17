Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,057,000 after buying an additional 1,561,454 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $15,559,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $8,760,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 33.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after buying an additional 431,708 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 628.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 471,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 406,812 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

