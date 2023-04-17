Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 102,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 119,942 shares.The stock last traded at $18.92 and had previously closed at $18.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on SRI shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Stoneridge Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Stoneridge by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Stoneridge by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Stoneridge by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Stoneridge by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
