Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) vs. CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) and CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stoke Therapeutics and CytomX Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoke Therapeutics 1 0 6 0 2.71 CytomX Therapeutics 1 8 2 0 2.09

Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $24.57, suggesting a potential upside of 200.75%. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 91.05%. Given Stoke Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stoke Therapeutics is more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Stoke Therapeutics has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytomX Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stoke Therapeutics and CytomX Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics -814.73% -47.38% -35.12% CytomX Therapeutics -186.82% -666.28% -38.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stoke Therapeutics and CytomX Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics $12.40 million 29.09 -$101.07 million ($2.60) -3.14 CytomX Therapeutics $53.16 million 2.07 -$99.32 million ($1.51) -1.10

CytomX Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Stoke Therapeutics. Stoke Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytomX Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Stoke Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics beats CytomX Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

