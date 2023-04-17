StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Trading Up 3.8 %
LFCHY opened at $6.21 on Friday. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21.
About China Life Insurance
Further Reading
