StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. The firm’s products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and other inflatable toy items. The Flexible Film products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

