StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 million, a PE ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
