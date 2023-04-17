StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 million, a PE ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,394,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,578.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,394,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,578.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,924,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,470 over the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

