StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Star Resources Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:GSS opened at $3.90 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.04.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.