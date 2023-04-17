StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.