StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of AKTX opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.30. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

