Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,372,000 after acquiring an additional 178,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.71. 12,014,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,567,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

