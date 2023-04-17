Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 244 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $27,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.40. 407,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average of $157.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.27.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

