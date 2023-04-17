Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,258 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.0% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $51,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $372.01. 1,073,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,706. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $353.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.