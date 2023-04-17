Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 107 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.
Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar
In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caterpillar (CAT)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.