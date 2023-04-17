Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Shares of SHW traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.28. 523,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.73. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

