Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $9.64 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,223 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after buying an additional 22,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after buying an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,635,000 after purchasing an additional 79,280 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 410,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,343,000 after purchasing an additional 34,576 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WSM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.19. 320,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,210. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.18. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

