Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.20. 2,435,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,551,438. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 79.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,558 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

