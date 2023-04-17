Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 7,477 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.72. The company had a trading volume of 369,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.71.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -627.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.