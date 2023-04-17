Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 17th (AQN, CLH, CMMC, HCCI, HSBC, KRYS, PRME, RSG, SRCL, VALE)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 17th:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC)

was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a tender rating. The firm currently has C$2.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.50.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

