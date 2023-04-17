Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 17th (AQN, CLH, CMMC, HCCI, HSBC, KRYS, PRME, RSG, SRCL, VALE)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 17th:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a tender rating. The firm currently has C$2.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.50.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

