Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.73.

Shares of CAG opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

