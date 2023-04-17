Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $115.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.18.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

