Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$2.60

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPPMF. National Bank Financial cut Copper Mountain Mining to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.85.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $1.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $414.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.