Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.91

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €27.91 ($30.34) and last traded at €27.86 ($30.28), with a volume of 89399 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.81 ($29.14).

Several brokerages have recently commented on STVN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of €292.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €271.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,292 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

