Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apr 17th, 2023

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCLGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 829,300 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRCL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Stericycle Stock Up 2.2 %

SRCL stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.92. 433,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,816. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $57.26.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stericycle

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

See Also

