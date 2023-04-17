Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 829,300 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRCL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Stericycle Stock Up 2.2 %

SRCL stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.92. 433,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,816. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $57.26.

Insider Transactions at Stericycle

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

