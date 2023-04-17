Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 7.2 %

TAST stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,335. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $168.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.37.

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.10 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

