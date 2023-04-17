Stem (NYSE:STEM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.26

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 3217848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STEM shares. Wolfe Research lowered Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Stem from $18.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $732.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Stem had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,472 shares of company stock worth $300,029 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stem by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 30,779 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stem by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Stem by 67.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stem by 210.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 198,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

