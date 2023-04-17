Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Lowered to $19.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STWD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

STWD stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,824. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 44,829 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 110,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

