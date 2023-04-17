Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $85.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $79.11. The stock had a trading volume of 444,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,765. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $147.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.79.

Insider Activity

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.