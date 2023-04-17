SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on May 10th

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2993 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This is an increase from SSAB AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.31. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $3.91.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a positive return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSAAY shares. Danske downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

