Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Springwater Special Situations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWSS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Springwater Special Situations by 636.6% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 81,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 70,476 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Springwater Special Situations by 2,707.8% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Springwater Special Situations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWSS remained flat at $10.22 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,225. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. Springwater Special Situations has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

Springwater Special Situations Company Profile

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

