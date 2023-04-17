Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SPWH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $270.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.57 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 126,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

