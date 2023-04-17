Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,383,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 2,187,745 shares.The stock last traded at $29.00 and had previously closed at $28.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

