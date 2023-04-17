Spinnaker Trust Sells 83 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,056,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,144,713. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $204.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.