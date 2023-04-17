Spinnaker Trust Raises Stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 1.44% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRBN. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 137.8% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 47,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.18. 40,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,278. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

