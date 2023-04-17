Spinnaker Trust Purchases 9,957 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $12,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,860,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.73. The company had a trading volume of 335,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

