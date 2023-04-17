Spinnaker Trust Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UPS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.26. The stock had a trading volume of 799,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.96.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

